President Trump said Tuesday he’s considering posting his interview with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes” before it’s scheduled airtime so viewers can see “what a fake and biased interview is all about.”

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

The interview is set to air on Sunday night on CBS. White House staff also recorded the interview.

The president also tweeted out a photograph of Ms. Stahl without a mask in the White House after her interview with him.

“Much more to come,” he promised.

People familiar with the interview said Mr. Trump didn’t like the line of questioning and ended it abruptly, canceling a portion in which he was to appear with Vice President Mike Pence.

Interviews with Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris, also are scheduled to appear on the broadcast.

