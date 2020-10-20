President Trump promised voters in Pennsylvania he will have the best economic year next year if he’s reelected in November, saying there will be a rebound under his watch following the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“Normal life will finally resume and next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country,” Mr. Trump told a crowd of thousands in Erie, Pennsylvania.

It’s one of several swing states the president is aiming to hold on to after turning them red in 2016.

He beat Hillary Clinton there by less than 1% but recent polls show him trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. The Real Clear Politics average has him down by 3.7 points.

“This is an election between the Trump super recovery — which is happening right now — and a Biden depression,” the president told voters.

He played a clip of his opponent opposing fracking, saying there would be no room for it in a Biden administration. But Mr. Biden — since winning his party’s nomination — has reversed course, now saying he would not ban fracking.

“Right now, he’s got bigger problems than fracking,” the president said. “It’s called the laptop from hell.”

Mr. Trump took swings at Mr. Biden and his son Hunter Biden, whose laptop has surfaced with allegedly controversial emails that suggest he conducted overseas deals while his father was vice president. Mr. Biden has called the revelations a “smear campaign.”

“The Bidens got rich while Pennsylvania got robbed like the rest of our country,” the president said at his rally.

Mr. Trump also alleged Mr. Biden will double taxes, and the typical American income will decrease by more than $6,000, according to the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Trump said he’s increased the average income for American families by that amount in his first four years.

The president also predicted he will win in November, saying there is more energy now than in 2016 for him.

“This is going to be bigger than four years ago,” he said.

The president also said he will have 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine “before the end of the year” but if Mr. Biden was elected, he would lock the country back down from the pandemic.

“The Biden lockdown will crush America,” Mr. Trump said.

