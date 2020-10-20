Sen. Elizabeth Warren brought a truly apocalyptic warning to Minnesota in her attempts to get voters to support Joe Biden.

The Massachusetts Democrat told students in St. Paul over the weekend that “all life” would be subject to extinction if President Trump wins reelection in November.

“What has Donald Trump done for four years?” she asked Sunday. “He not only hasn’t made things better; he has actively made them worse. He withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord; he’s put a coal lobbyist in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency. What could possibly go wrong? He has opened up for offshore drilling, and he has said yes to the oil companies. They can drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Preserve. Donald Trump threatens the existence of human life, of all life, on this planet. And on November 3 we will hold Donald Trump accountable!”

Ms. Warren insisted that Americans who ignore her do so at their own peril.

“The science around this is not controversial,” she said. “The science is clear. In fact, do you know what scares me to death? Is every time we get more data and reanalyze the data, what we discover is the problem is even worse than we thought. We have even less time than we thought.”

Mr. Trump maintains, however, that his record balances the goal to be good stewards of the environment while simultaneously growing the U.S. economy.

“I want crystal clean water and air,” he said Sept. 29 during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. “I want beautiful clean air. … But I haven’t destroyed our businesses. Our businesses aren’t put out of commission. If you look at the Paris Accord, it was a disaster from our standpoint. And people are actually very happy about what’s going on because our businesses are doing well. … I believe that we have to do everything we can to have immaculate air, immaculate water and do whatever else we can that’s good. We’re planting a billion trees, the Billion Tree Project and it’s very exciting for a lot of people.”

