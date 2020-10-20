The Trump administration Tuesday got some rare praise from one of its fiercest critics when House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler voiced his support for the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google.

“There is bipartisan agreement in Congress and among federal and state antitrust enforcers that protecting competition and innovation online is essential to our economy. Today’s antitrust lawsuit against Google is an important step for ensuring a competitive online space,” Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said in a statement.

Mr. Nadler’s remarks come hours after the Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging it uses its search engine results to stifle competition while reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue.

A frequent critic of President Trump, Mr. Nadler’s committee has spent more than a year investigating the four largest tech companies, which includes Google. At a hearing earlier this month, lawmakers on the committee discussed legislation to keep tech giants from shutting out competitors from the digital marketplace.

On Tuesday, Mr. Nadler reaffirmed support for such measures.

“I said throughout the House investigation of digital markets, the antitrust laws are a critical bulwark against concentrations of economic power, and robust enforcement of the antitrust laws is paramount for safeguarding both a healthy economy and vibrant democracy,” he said in a statement.

