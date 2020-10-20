Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has a 9-point lead over President Trump among likely voters, according to a national New York Times/Siena College poll released on Tuesday.

Mr. Biden had a 9-point, 50% to 41% lead — virtually unchanged from last month.

“When we look at the presidential race nationally — not battleground states and the Electoral College — it is clear that despite the first presidential debate, a presidential coronavirus diagnosis and hospitalization and many other events, little has changed in the dynamics of the race,” said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute.

Despite Mr. Biden’s lead, 49% of voters said they are better off than they were four years ago, compared to 32% who said they’re worse off and 16% who said their situation is about the same.

A majority — 55% — say the country is now worse off, compared to 39% who said America is better off.

Forty-four percent said they support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, compared to 42% who said they’re opposed.

But 47% said they think the Senate should vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination before the election, compared to 39% who said the Senate should only vote if Mr. Trump wins the election.

By a 27-point, 58% to 31% margin, voters said Democrats should not increase the size of the court if Judge Barrett is confirmed and Mr. Biden is elected president.

Nearly one-third of likely voters have already voted.

“Among the 31 percent who have already voted, they support Biden by a huge 67-26 percent margin,” Mr. Levy said. “The likely voters who have yet to vote, 68 percent, support Trump 48-43 percent.”

The survey of 987 likely voters was taken from Oct. 15-18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

