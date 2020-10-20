WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty and been held on $1,000 bail.

Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, was arraigned Monday on charges of enticing a child, attempting to commit a crime and assault and battery.

Merriam approached the girl just before 8 p.m. Sunday and asked her if she wanted to see his dog, police said in a statement.

He grabbed the girl by the arm and prevented her from escaping until she kicked him and ran into a nearby convenience store, prosecutors said in court. She was not hurt.

Based on a description she gave police, Merriam was arrested nearby.

His attorney said his client “categorically denies the allegations” and said he had just a brief, verbal exchange with the girl.

Police say there was another man with Merriam at the time of the abduction attempt, but he has not been apprehended.

