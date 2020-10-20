A Never-Trump conservative advocacy group is targeting swing state senators with a $1 million ad campaign over their confirmation vote for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Republicans for the Rule of Law launched new ads against GOP Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida, Charles E. Grassley of Iowa Republican, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas for reversing their position on Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.

In 2016, Senate Republicans refused to move forward with President Barack Obama’s high court pick to fill a seat left vacant after the passing of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. They said American voters should pick which president should fill the seat, reasoning it was an election year.

Now that the Nov. 3 election is just a few weeks away, though, Senate Republicans are moving to confirm Judge Barrett to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“We’re reminding these senators that they took an oath — not to do what’s best for their reelection or the party’s chances of holding onto power, but to do what’s best for the country,” said Sarah Longwell, a spokesperson for Republicans for the Rule of Law.

“By so shamelessly reversing themselves from four years ago, they force us to ask: Do they have the country’s best interests at heart now? Did they then? It’s one or the other,” she added.

The ads will run in the senators’ home states online and on television.

None of the senators being targeted by the group are up for reelection in November.

