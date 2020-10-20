A postal employee in Florida was charged late Monday with stealing mail and interfering with the right to vote after authorities say they caught her pilfering a mail-in ballot, political flyers and other mail.

The mail was discovered stashed in Crystal Nicole Myrie’s car late last week, prosecutors said Tuesday.

She’s the third U.S. Postal Service employee to be accused of diverting mail ballots in the last few weeks.

A postal employee in Kentucky was fired after more than 100 mail ballots were discovered in a dumpster, and an employee in New Jersey was charged with stealing mail after nearly 100 ballots were discovered dumped from his route.

Investigators were tipped to Ms. Myrie, 31, after learning that she’d registered a gift card that had been reported stolen.

According to court documents, Ms. Myrie admitted to that theft and, when asked to turn in her postal I.D., said it was in her vehicle. When they went to the vehicle, they found undelivered mail, including a Miami-Dade County ballot that had been sent out on Oct. 6.

Under Florida law, the person the ballot was intended for would not have been able to cast a ballot, even in person, without showing up with the mail-ballot to be canceled.

Ms. Myrie admitted to stealing mail “sporadically for almost two years,” according to an investigator from the Postal Service’s inspector general.

