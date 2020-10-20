Retired U.S. special operations commander Adm. William McRaven, who is known for leading the Navy SEAL team that conducted the raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound in 2011, said he voted for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden for president.

“Truth be told, I am a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative,” Adm. McRaven wrote in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal.

“But, I also believe that black lives matter, that the Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship, that diversity and inclusion are essential to our national success, that education is the great equalizer, that climate change is real and that the First Amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy,” he wrote.

His endorsement adds to a growing list of former high-ranking military, intelligence and national security officials who have thrown their support behind the former vice president.

Last month, nearly 500 former officials endorsed Mr. Biden, which led to a wave of several dozen more. On Tuesday, the Biden campaign announced that an additional 291 retired generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior national security officials joined the endorsement.

President Trump has seen endorsements from more than 200 former military and national security officials.

In his op-ed, titled “Biden Will Make America Lead Again,” Adm. McRaven said that the world “no longer looks up to America.”

“They have been witness to our dismissiveness, our lack of respect and our transactional approach to global issues. They have seen us tear up our treaties, leave our allies on the battlefield and cozy up to despots and dictators,” he wrote, appearing to reference Mr. Trump but stopped short of mentioning him by name.

“They have seen our incompetence in handling the pandemic and the wildfires. They have seen us struggle with social injustice. They no longer think we can lead, because they have seen an ineptness and a disdain for civility that is beyond anything in their memory.”

The four-star admiral, who has been critical of Mr. Trump in the past, called for a “leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America.”

