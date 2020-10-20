The U.S. and Russia appear to be on the verge of a deal to extend the last remaining arms treaty between the two nuclear powers after weeks of contentious negotiations.

Russia on Tuesday announced that it is ready to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was set to expire in February, for one year if both countries agree to freeze their nuclear warheads.

“Russia has proposed extending the New START for one year and is ready to assume a political obligation together with the United States to freeze the sides’ existing arsenals of nuclear warheads during this period,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

“This can be implemented strictly and exclusively if there is understanding that the ‘freezing’ of warheads will not be accompanied by any additional demands from the United States,” it continued.

State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. is “prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same.”

“We appreciate the Russian Federation’s willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control,” she said in a statement.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to extend the deal for one year without additional conditions.

But his offer followed weeks of seemingly stalled negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

U.S. officials claimed last week that “an agreement in principle” had been reached — an assertion that Russian negotiators denied.

The 10-year-old New START treaty limits the number of deployable U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons to 1,550. The accord also reduced by half the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers each side may have and set up a new inspection and verification regime to prevent violations.

Mr. Putin has previously said he is ready to extend the current deal another five years, something he and Mr. Trump could do on their own. Russia has balked at some U.S. demands in the talks and at the Trump administration’s argument that China’s growing nuclear arsenal should be included in the accord.

