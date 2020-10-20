The Senate Judiciary Committee will act Thursday on subpoenas for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about their companies’ restrictions on news reports about Hunter Biden’s emails that contradict his father’s claims.

The authorized subpoenas would request the Big Tech CEOs’ testimony on the “suppression and/or censorship” of two New York Post articles involving Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s son, on information about the company’s content moderation practices, and on other instances of Facebook and Twitter limiting the visibility of material online.

The motion set to be introduced by Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, did not identify a date for testimony from Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey, but it is anticipated to come before Election Day.

While Senate Republicans had previously pointed to Friday for the CEOs’ testimony, Sen. Ted Cruz, a Judiciary Committee member, sounded less certain on Monday and told reporters that the testimony would happen before the November election.

“My understanding is that both companies are in active discussions with the committee and committee staff and one way or another … they will testify and they will testify before the election,” the Texas Republican said Monday on a conference call with reporters organized by the Media Research Center.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation is already planning to hear testimony later this month from Mr. Dorsey and Mr. Zuckerberg alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the efficacy of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 provides protection for companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter from legal liability for material posted by users on their platforms.

The Senate Commerce Committee hearing with the Big Tech titans is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

