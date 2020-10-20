President Trump is delivering on his promise to allow faster dishwashers on the market, saying current slower models are “no damned good.”

White House officials said they plan to release a final rule in the coming weeks for dishwashers with a normal cycle time of less than one hour. Most current dishwasher cycles run from 1.5 to four hours.

“President Trump has once again made good on his promise to free Americans from ludicrous government regulations — this time bringing a common-sense reform to dishwashers,” said Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget. “Dishes now washed in an hour or less! This is yet another example of President Trump’s promises made, promises kept on deregulation.”

The president often cites complaints about water- and energy-conserving dishwashers, saying they don’t work well and end up using more water because consumers run them more frequently.

“They didn’t give enough water, so people would run them 10 times, so they end up using more water,” Mr. Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday. “The thing is no damned good. We freed it up. Now you can buy a dishwasher, and [clean dishes] come out and it’s beautiful. Go buy a dishwasher.”

He said he fielded complaints about dishwashers from “the women who they say don’t like me — they actually do like me a lot.”

“Suburban women, please vote for me,” Mr. Trump said over cheers. “I’m saving your house, I’m saving your community.”

The Department of Energy received a petition from the Competitive Enterprise Institute to define a new product class under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act for residential dishwashers. DOE published the petition and request for comments in the Federal Register in April 2018.

Now, administration officials say DOE has decided to grant the petition for rule-making and will propose a product class of dishwashers with a normal cycle of less than one hour. The department intends to consider appropriate energy and water-use limits for such a product class, if adopted, in a separate rule-making, officials said.

