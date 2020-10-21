Democrats’ odds in the race for control of the House are seeing yet another uptick, according to a new analysis from the Cook Political Report.

In the Cook report, 11 seats — five Democrat-controlled, five Republican-controlled, and one currently held by Michigan independent Justin Amash — have all shifted to likely wins for Democrats.

One race headed in the opposite direction for Democrats is Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, whose reelection bid has moved from a likely Democratic win to only leaning that way, though she’s still the front-runner in the race.

Republicans need to flip 17 blue seats to retake the House, but the Cook analysis predicts Democrats could gain anywhere between five and 15 seats.

“District-level polls are full of danger signs for Trump,” wrote David Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report. “The resulting drag may be too much for down-ballot Republicans to overcome.”

Since July, when 20 races in 13 states shifted in the Democrats’ favor, strategists and race-watchers have described a Democratic headwind as President Trump struggled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the House has 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian and five vacancies.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.