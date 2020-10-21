Democrats’ odds in the race for control of the House are seeing yet another uptick, according to a new analysis from the Cook Political Report.
In the Cook report, 11 seats — five Democrat-controlled, five Republican-controlled, and one currently held by Michigan independent Justin Amash — have all shifted to likely wins for Democrats.
One race headed in the opposite direction for Democrats is Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, whose reelection bid has moved from a likely Democratic win to only leaning that way, though she’s still the front-runner in the race.
Republicans need to flip 17 blue seats to retake the House, but the Cook analysis predicts Democrats could gain anywhere between five and 15 seats.
“District-level polls are full of danger signs for Trump,” wrote David Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report. “The resulting drag may be too much for down-ballot Republicans to overcome.”
Since July, when 20 races in 13 states shifted in the Democrats’ favor, strategists and race-watchers have described a Democratic headwind as President Trump struggled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the House has 232 Democrats, 197 Republicans, one Libertarian and five vacancies.
