The Senate will hold the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Monday.

Senate Republicans are confident they have the votes to confirm the president’s nominee, which will occur a full week before the Nov. 3 elections.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination, moving her out of committee and to the full Senate floor for debate over the weekend.

