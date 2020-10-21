Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood are slamming California’s continued closures of large theme parks amid the coronavirus pandemic as “arbitrary” and not rooted in science.

Big theme parks were dealt the crushing news Tuesday that only parks with 15,000 visitors or less would be able to reopen as soon as their counties reach the “moderate” spread level, or between 1 and 3.9 cases per 100,000 people. Larger theme parks, however, cannot reopen until daily coronavirus cases drop to the minimal spread level, which is less than one per 100,000 in their counties, and only then will those parks be allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

“We have proven that we can responsibly reopen, with science-based health and safety protocols strictly enforced at our theme park properties around the world,” Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement Tuesday. “Nevertheless, the State of California continues to ignore this fact, instead mandating arbitrary guidelines that it knows are unworkable and that hold us to a standard vastly different from other reopened businesses and state-operated facilities.

“Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community,” he added.

Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement: “Pushing us into Tier Four behind other businesses that have already reopened makes no sense. It ignores science, reason and the economic devastation this will bring to the thousands of our employees, the indirect businesses that rely on us and our industry overall.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has always been our top priority,” she continued. “We have designed detailed health and safety protocols that allowed us to open our theme parks in Orlando, Osaka and Singapore. We have collaborated with LA County health and government officials on a comprehensive plan to move forward safely here, and we are prepared and ready to reopen. Our theme parks are controlled primarily outdoor businesses that we have proven we can operate responsibly.

“We should be in Tier Three, along with other industries that have proven they can reopen responsibly,” she added. “Our employees are ready to go back to work and the fact that they won’t be able to do so until well into next year is shameful.”

Orange County, where Disneyland’s two California parks are located, is reporting 4.6 cases per 100,000 people. Los Angeles County, where Universal Studios Hollywood is located, is seeing 10.1 cases per 100,000 people, CNBC reported.

The news comes nearly one month after Disney announced it was laying off 28,000 parks employees, due in part to California’s “unwillingness” to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.