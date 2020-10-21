Eddie Van Halen’s hometown of Pasadena, California, is heeding calls to commemorate the recently deceased guitar wiz by considering plans for a possible memorial when its City Council next meets.

Lisa Derderian, a public information officer for the city of Pasadena, told The Washington Times the possible memorial is on the agenda for the upcoming City Council meeting scheduled for Monday.

Council members “will discuss the possibility of a memorial due to numerous requests from community members and many fans all over the world knowing Pasadena was his hometown,” said Ms. Derderian.

Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955. His family moved to the U.S. when he was a child, and he grew up in Pasadena, near Los Angeles, with his older brother and future bandmate, Alex Van Halen.

The brothers co-founded the rock group Van Halen in the 1970s, and they remained the band’s only constant members during the decades that followed.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rock guitarists, Van Halen died after a fight with cancer on Oct. 6. He was 65 years old.

Van Halen fans created a makeshift memorial outside the musician’s childhood home following his death, while an online fundraiser to make a more permanent tribute easily shattered its $3,000 goal.

The fundraiser, hosted on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, raised more than $5,900 as of Wednesday meant to cover the cost of applying to have an alley in Pasadena renamed in honor of the guitarist.

Organizers of the fundraiser said they are donating extra money to Pasadena High School Music Program in Eddie Van Halen’s memory.

Pasadena Now first reported news of the City Council meeting Tuesday.

