A Maryland man threatening to kill Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and rape his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was charged with a federal crime Wednesday.

James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, Md., dropped a letter on the doorstep of a home with Biden/Harris campaign signs earlier this month, Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said.

In court documents, prosecutors revealed the contents of Mr. Reed’s letter. It described in graphic detail how he intended to kill Mr. Biden and sexually assault Ms. Harris.

Prosecutors say Mr. Reed also threatened to kill Biden supporters.

“If you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” he allegedly wrote. “We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs. We are the ones with the scary guns, We are the ones your children have nightmares about… The Boogeymen coming in the night.”

The letter was left on the doorstep of a Frederick home on Oct. 4, around 4:30 a.m., according to court documents.

A person dropping off the letter was caught on a Ring door camera. The resident told police he didn’t know the man.

Court documents note that Mr. Reed was already known to the U.S. Secret Service for making a threatening statement against someone already under Secret Service protection in 2014.

Mr. Reed admitted to writing the letter after he was interviewed by local police. He currently remains in state custody and a federal warrant has been issued to ensure his appearance in court.

Mr. Reed is charged with threats against a major candidate for president or vice president. If convicted, he could face five years in jail.

Prosecutors say Mr. Reed didn’t know the homeowner and intended to leave the letter at the first house he came across with campaign signs for Mr. Biden.

He told prosecutors that he was “upset at the political situation,” adding people making threats “will happen” due to “the political climate.”

Mr. Hur said his office took the threat “extremely seriously.”

“Conduct like this that threatens major candidates and fellow citizens only undermines our democracy and the principles upon which America was founded. We will not tolerate threatening conduct that seeks to intimidate, harass or dissuade Americans from exercising their right to vote,” he said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.