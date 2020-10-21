Joseph R. Biden has a 7-point lead over President Trump in battleground Pennsylvania, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden had a 49% to 42% lead over Mr. Trump in the survey of likely voters. The lead was closer to 6 points without rounding.

Mr. Trump campaigned in Erie on Tuesday, and former President Barack Obama will be campaigning on behalf of Mr. Biden in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Mr. Obama was also at an election-eve rally in Philadelphia for Hillary Clinton in 2016 before Mr. Trump would go on to narrowly carry the Keystone State.

Mr. Biden has about a 4-point lead over Mr. Trump in Pennsylvania, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average. The commonwealth was critical to the president’s electoral path four years ago.

The president’s team has downplayed such public surveys, saying his supporters are less likely to willingly participate in polling.

“There are hidden Trump voters — make no mistake,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday on Fox News.

The survey of 500 likely voters was taken Oct. 15-19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.