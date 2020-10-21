Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris praised the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona for helping sink a GOP health care bill in 2017 at a campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday.

She pointed out that Republicans were trying to get rid of Obamacare after President Trump took office.

“I will never forget that early morning hour on the Senate bill — it must have been like one or two o’clock in the morning,” Ms. Harris said. “At around two o’clock in the morning, the late, great John McCain said, no you don’t. No you don’t.”

The line drew a smattering of applause from the crowd gathered at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Cindy McCain, the widow of the senator, has endorsed Joseph R. Biden for president.

McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee, was a thorn in the side of Mr. Trump after the president took office.

The president frequently criticized McCain for the health care vote, including after the senator died of brain cancer in 2018.

During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump said McCain, a prisoner of war in Vietnam, was only considered a war hero because he got captured.

