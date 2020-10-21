AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - A county inmate was recaptured Tuesday in southwest Georgia after escaping Sunday through the jail fence.

Sumter County Chief Deputy Eric Bryant told WALB-TV that Charlie Lester was found in an abandoned house in Americus.

Lester escaped from the Sumter County jail, where he was being held on charges including rape, sodomy, aggravated sodomy, enticing a child and other sex offenses. He escaped, while outside for recreation, through multiple layers of fencing. Bryant said Lester may have broken part of the fence, but said the barrier has been repaired and that additional reinforced fencing may be added.

Officials arrested two other people Tuesday who they believe helped Lester escape or hide, Bryant said. Their names were not released and no charges were announced.

Lester will face additional charges of escape, Bryant said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.