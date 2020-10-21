Sen. Mitt Romney revealed Wednesday that he already cast a vote against President Trump in the 2020 election.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” the Utah Republican told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Mr. Romney said he voted early but wouldn’t say whether he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden or someone else.

Mr. Romney revealed to The Atlantic in February that he wrote in his wife’s name, Ann Romney, during the 2016 election and that “she’ll probably get [a] second vote.”

He also said during the same interview that “under no circumstances would I vote for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren,” but he did not say the same about Mr. Biden at the time.

Those comments were published the same day Mr. Romney voted to convict the president on one count in his impeachment trial, becoming the first and only senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a president of his own party.

The news of Mr. Romney’s vote comes one week after he published a statement excoriating Mr. Trump for often resorting to personal attacks, saying Mr. Biden “refuses to stoop as low.”

My thoughts on the current state of our politics: pic.twitter.com/oYY4zlX6ZP — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 13, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.