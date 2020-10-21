A majority of voters said they want the U.S. Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to polling released Wednesday.

Fifty-one percent said the Senate should confirm Judge Barrett, compared to 28% who said it shouldn’t, according to the Morning Consult poll.

That’s up from a 48%/31% confirm/don’t confirm split from earlier this month and a 37%/34% split on Sept. 26, the day Mr. Trump announced Judge Barrett as his nominee.

Morning Consult noted that the 51% figure is a higher level of support than they had measured at any time for Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — Mr. Trump’s other two Supreme Court picks.

Democrats have argued that the winner of the presidential election should be the one to nominate a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Forty-seven percent of respondents agreed with that sentiment, compared to 39% who said Mr. Trump should pick the replacement regardless of who wins.

But 45% said the Senate should vote on the nomination as soon as possible, regardless of the election outcome, compared to 34% who said the Senate should only vote on the nomination if Mr. Trump wins in November.

The full Senate is expected to vote next week.

The survey of 1,994 registered voters was taken from Oct. 16-18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.