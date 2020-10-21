Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley campaigned in Iowa for incumbent GOP Sen. Joni Ernst on Wednesday, saying Ms. Ernst “has always been an independent fighter.”

Ms. Haley traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, and rallied with Gov. Kim Reynolds and a group of women voters. Ms. Haley said on Twitter she spoke of the need to keep Ms. Ernst in the Senate and for Republicans to preserve their Senate majority.

“Joni has always been an independent fighter. She has pushed the president to do things for farmers, to do things during disasters for the people of Iowa,” Ms. Haley told the women, according to KCCI in Des Moines. “But when he does something wrong, she picks up the phone, she calls him and tells him that. Joni is not scared to tell the president anything. She has proven that. I know that about her.”

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield holds a 2.5 percentage point lead on Ms. Ernst in RealClearPolitics’ average of polls.

While Ms. Haley helped deliver Ms. Ernst’s closing message to women voters in the Hawkeye State, Ms. Greenfield’s message on Wednesday was focused on health care.

“14 days until we replace @joniernst with a scrappy farm kid who will fight to protect your health care, not to take it away. #IASen,” Ms. Greenfield tweeted on Wednesday.

