SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A man accused of bringing explosives to a Jersey Shore bar, resulting in a Labor Day parade cancellation, will not see jail time after pleading guilty, officials say.

Thomas Kaiser of South Plainfield, New Jersey, was sentenced to one year of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Chris Swendeman. In addition, Kaiser surrendered his legally owned firearms and permit to purchase firearms.

Kaiser was arrested on Labor Day weekend in 2019 after bringing an explosive to Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright.

Kaiser gave the package to the band who was performing that night and then left the package behind. When the package was discovered, an investigation led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.

Kaiser’s lawyer told the court that his client was unaware that making homemade fireworks was illegal.

Swendeman said that Kaiser did not intend to cause harm with the explosives and did not have a prior record.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.