WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina prison official on a bribery and smuggling scheme that funneled drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.

Ollie Rose III, 61, of Pleasant Hill faces multiple charges, including conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity. according to a mews release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment was returned in the Eastern District of North Carolina on Oct. 14 and announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Rose was a case manager who used his position to smuggle contraband, including marijuana and tobacco into the prison for inmates. The indictment alleges that in exchange for his smuggling, Rose received from $500 to $1,200 in cash or a mobile app.

The news release said the alleged activity took place between November 2018 and this month. Caledonia Correctional Institution is located 92 miles (148 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh.

