Former President Obama is headed to Florida over the weekend on behalf of his former right hand man, Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Obama previewed what’s to come Wednesday when he traveled to Philadelphia to vouch for Mr. Biden — who served as his vice president for eight years — and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, while also hammering away at President Trump.

The Biden campaign announced Mr. Obama is slated to be in Miami on Saturday.

Mr. Obama carried Florida and Pennsylvania in the 2008 and 2012 elections before Mr. Trump flipped both states in 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.