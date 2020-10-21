House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inched closer to a stimulus deal on Wednesday, though there are still issues to work out, particularly on school safety.

The two spoke for about an hour and made progress on finding middle ground on policies for a national testing and contact tracing plan, according to Mrs. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill. They’re set to speak again on Thursday.

“Today’s conversation brings us closer to being able to put pen to paper to write legislation,” Mr. Hammill wrote.

This week has been set up as lawmakers’ last chance to strike a deal between the White House’s $1.8 trillion proposal and the Democrats’ $2.2 trillion package in order to pass relief package before Election Day.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were both optimistic about reaching a deal, but the speaker wasn’t entirely sure it would be done in time for the election.

The White House was hopeful that a deal could be finalized by Friday, but Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill remain skeptical of that deadline, the topline price tag, and the policy details the Democrats are pushing for.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican, remained skeptical a deal could be reached in the next 48 hours, saying it was “possible, but not probable.” He said appropriators still don’t have all the details they need for their work.

Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri Republican, though, pointed out the chances of anything getting done in a lame-duck session is slim.

“I think if we don’t have something agreed to and partially processed — maybe the House has voted and we haven’t gotten to it yet before the lame-duck — I think the lame duck is a really hard time to get much done in any lame duck and I don’t see why this one would be different,” he told reporters. “If we’re gonna do it this year I think it’s now or never.”

Mr. Meadows went up to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet Republican senators at their weekly luncheon about the stimulus talks, and afterwards acknowledged that the conference isn’t entirely united, particularly on another trillion-plus package.

Though, they were all on the same page about their concerns regarding Mrs. Pelosi and her intentions to make a deal.

“I’m still very hopeful and very optimistic that we’re making progress, and yet you know our Senate Republicans are starting to get to a point where they believe that she is not negotiating in a fair and equitable manner,” Mr. Meadows said referring to Mrs. Pelosi.

“It looks like the Democrats have once again defeated at least a foundation of $500 to $600 billion — in defeating that, it’s a real disappointment because at least we can agree upon both of the provisions that were put forth on the Senate floor today,” he continued. “And yet, because of politics, Democrats decided to say no, but we’re gonna continue to stay engage over the next couple of days.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rather than relying on the still-unfinished deal, put up two votes this week: a stand-alone bill to create a second round of Paycheck Protection Loans for small business and a $500 billion “targeted” stimulus package.

The package included scaled-down enhanced unemployment benefits, more than $100 billion for schools, and additional funds for testing, contact tracing, and vaccine research.

Both measures were blocked by Democratic senators.

