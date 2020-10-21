ATLANTA (AP) - Several shots were fired into an Atlanta apartment, killing a 59-year-old woman while she was asleep, authorities said.

Eva M. Jones was killed Tuesday morning at her apartment on Cleveland Avenue, news outlets reported. Her death brings Atlanta’s homicide count up to 116 this year, making 2020 the deadliest year in the last decade.

Atlanta Police Lt. Pete Malecki said Jones was shot around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and died after she was taken to the hospital.

Malecki said Jones was in her bedroom during the incident and her boyfriend was in another room. He was not harmed.

Investigators found several bullets in the side of the lower-level unit. Malecki said it appears the shots were fired from an elevated position, possibly on a nearby hill behind the apartment building.

A motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately released but Jones’ niece, Mimi Hixson-Smith, told WSB-TV that she believes the intended target was Jones’ boyfriend, although she wasn’t sure why someone would shoot him.

Hixson-Smith said Jones was going to celebrate her 60th birthday next month.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting, should call the office or CrimeStoppers.

