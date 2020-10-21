The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List endorsed 11 men running for Congress as its final endorsements of the 2020 cycle, during which the group said it is supporting 105 candidates for federal office and 15 candidates at the state level.

SBA List has said it would spend $52 million during the 2019-2020 cycle and thinks its support can make a difference for four Republican incumbents and seven GOP challengers running for the House of representatives.

On Wednesday, SBA List announced support for challengers Burgess Owens of Utah’s 4th Congressional District, Dale Crafts of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Andrew Garbarino of New York’s 2nd Congressional District, Tony Gonzales of Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, Paul Junge of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, Tyler Kistner of Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

Others receiving SBA List’s support include Reps. French Hill of Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, Joe Wilson of South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, Rob Wittman of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, and Lee Zeldin of New York’s 1st Congressional District.

“At a pivotal moment when Pelosi Democrats’ radical agenda of taxpayer-funded abortion on demand through birth has been held in check only by the vigilance of our pro-life allies, we need champions in Washington more than ever,” said Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s vice president of government affairs, in a statement. “Our final endorsements of the 2020 cycle include devoted fathers, community leaders and mentors; veterans who have defended American values and freedom without counting the cost; and seasoned elected representatives as well as fresh voices.”

Ms. Musgrave said she thinks each of the newly endorsed candidates shares SBA List’s understanding of an urgent need to enact policies protecting unborn children.

