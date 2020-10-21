OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma will plead guilty to three criminal charges and pay $8 billion for its role in fueling America’s opioid epidemic, Justice Department officials said Wednesday.

The deal does not release any of Purdue Pharma’s executives or owners, including members of the wealthy Sackler family, from criminal liability. A criminal investigation is still ongoing, Justice Department officials said.

Purdue will plead guilty to frustrating the Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation by reporting misleading information to the agency. It will also admit to illegally paying kickbacks to doctors to entice them to write more opioid prescriptions and using electronic health record software to influence prescription.

The Connecticut-based company will also pay a total of $8 billion in fines. It will make a direct payment to the U.S. government of $225 million, which is part of a $2 billion criminal forfeiture.

Purdue will also pay a $3.54 billion criminal fine and $2.8 billion in damages to resolve civil liabilities.

It is not clear how much of the $8 billion will actually be collected since the company has declared bankruptcy and lacks the funds to repay all its creditors. The company also faces thousands of lawsuits seeking damages related to the public health crisis that has ravaged the U.S.

The Justice Department is prepared to waive a large portion of the $2 billion forfeiture claim as long as Purdue meets certain conditions.

The first condition is that Purdue must divert funds to combating the opioid crisis to U.S. communities that have filed lawsuits against the company.

The second condition is that the company must reorganize as a “public benefit company” controlled by those communities and no longer controlled by the Sacklers.

A bankruptcy judge would have to approve the deal.

