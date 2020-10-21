Bruce Springsteen may be born in the U.S.A., but an Ohio sheriff is willing to help him die in Australia if President Trump wins a second term.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones posted a video offering to help celebrities who have said they will leave the country unless it votes for Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

“Good for you. I hope you do leave and if there’s any way I can help,” he’d would, the sheriff said.

“I’m not a rich person, but I would be willing to throw in $10 to a special fund to help get you a flight — or whatever it takes, a ship ride — to whatever country of your choice,” Sheriff Jones said in a video posted by Alabama TV station WBRC.

With his tongue probably in his cheek a bit, he also wished the best to such celebrities — none of whom he named but who include Mr. Springsteen (Australia), Tommy Lee (Europe), Barbra Streisand (Australia or Canada), Bryan Cranston (Canada), Lena Dunham (Canada), and Cher and Jon Stewart (another planet).

But there’s one catch, Sheriff Jones said.

“Most of you can afford to leave, but if I put in $10 to help get you a ticket out of here, the rule is that you can’t come back. You have to stay there and make a better life for yourself and hopefully get along with that country that you choose,” he elaborated.

In a post on the Butler County Sheriff’s Office page, he offered more than $10 to those he called “the special people.”

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” Sheriff Jones said.

The sheriff is an outspoken Trump supporter, who also made national headlines this summer by saying he would not enforce the Ohio governor’s mask mandates.

But he said the offer wasn’t about presidential politics.

“This is the greatest country in the world to live, regardless of who the president is,” Sheriff Jones said, also noting that the celebrity attacks are relevant to his mission as a lawman.

“The celebrities that are coming out … that say they’re gonna leave if President Trump gets elected … are mostly the same people that don’t like the police, that don’t like first responders. So I feel obligated to make a response to that,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.