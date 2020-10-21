Rudolph W. Giuliani denied that his appearance in the upcoming “Borat” sequel included any inappropriate behavior, as numerous liberal news outlets and film critics reported Wednesday.

The kerfuffle centers on a scene in the film, set to be released Friday on Amazon Prime, in which the adviser to President Trump is reportedly shown coming onto an actress posing as a journalist, the “daughter” of the titular Kazakhstan character played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, Mr. Giuliani compliments the supposedly teenage character, follows her to a bedroom and puts his hands in his pants.

“Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point,” Vanity Fair wrote.

Mr. Giuliani, in a series of Wednesday evening tweets, called the descriptions misleading, said he was the victim of a set-up, called Mr. Baron Cohen dishonest, and called the day of entertainment-news coverage retaliation for his work in exposing Hunter Biden’s business dealings and abandoned laptop.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” Mr. Giuliani wrote.

He went on to say that the New York Post called the impressions being left “an exaggeration through editing” and noted that he reported the incident to the police at the time and that it had been reported then.

Mr. Giuliani told the New York Post back in July that Mr. Cohen crashed the interview dressed in a pink bikini and other outrageous female clothing.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away … I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me,” he told Page Six then.

In his four-tweet response, Mr. Giuliani noted a Deadline Hollywood report that at a September industry screening “there was no mention of the scene holding any importance.”

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” he concluded.

The former New York mayor said he would not be deterred on that front.

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts,” he said.

