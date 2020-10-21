President Trump on Wednesday commuted the sentences of five convicted offenders whom he said have turned around their lives.

Mr. Trump granted clemency to:

— Lenora Logan, who was sentenced to 27 years in prison for her role in a cocaine conspiracy. The White House said while in prison, she “heroically came to the aid of a Bureau of Prisons nurse who was under vicious assault by an unstable inmate.” She also led a praise and worship team. She has served about 20 years behind bars.

“Ms. Logan expresses regret for her past actions, exemplifies successful rehabilitation, and embodies the spirit of second chances,” the White House said.

— Rashella Reed, a former Atlanta Public Schools teacher convicted in a public benefits fraud scheme and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The White House said she tutored inmates and facilitated children’s programs at the prison. She has served more than six years in prison.

— Charles Tanner, a professional boxer convicted in a drug conspiracy and initially sentenced to life in prison, which was later reduced to 30 years. He has served 16 years in prison, where he has completed hundreds of hours of educational programming. The White House called him “a respectful man of faith who exhibits positivity and works hard.”

— John Bolen, a former small business owner who used his boat to transport cocaine from the Bahamas to Florida. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and has served more than 13 years. The White House said he has completed more than 1,300 hours of educational programming and vocational training, multiple reentry programs, and has served as both a suicide companion and a mental health companion.

— Curtis McDonald, convicted in 1996 for drug trafficking and money laundering and is now 70 years old. He was sentenced to life in prison and has served nearly 24 years in prison and “has an excellent record of good conduct,” the White House said.

