GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Two people were in custody after a South Carolina deputy was killed and several other people were injured when a traffic stop on Interstate 85 went awry, authorities said.

The State Law Enforcement Division said Ray Kelly was jailed on multiple charges including murder, weapon possession and drug trafficking, and Tornell Tyquaza Laureano was charged with trafficking, news outlets reported.

Laureano was denied bond during a hearing and Kelly had no bond set, jail records showed, but it was unclear whether either person had an attorney to speak on their behalf.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed after officers stopped a vehicle on I-85 on Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s official said. A struggle occurred after at least one of the occupants fought with officers.

The stopped car began to pull away and collided with an 18-wheeler, authorities said, and a sheriff’s car that was arriving to provide assistance then collided with the vehicle that officers had initially stopped.

Jumper, 52, was fatally injured, and two deputies and two civilians were hurt.

On Wednesday, Greenville County deputies escorted Jumper’s body from Greenville Memorial Hospital to a funeral home. Motorists stopped their cars for the procession, and people who live along the route came outside to watch.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Jumper served for more than 20 years and spent much of that time working with police dogs and building narcotics cases. Jumper also was part of Greenville County school district’s enforcement team, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster.

“I was fortunate to know him and consider him a friend,” said Royster. “He was a man who lit up a room with an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and a passion for service.”

Jumper’s funeral will be held at an arena in Greenville on Friday morning. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

