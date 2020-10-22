Lewd messages posted on Twitter by Fort Bragg’s official account were made by a person authorized to tweet on behalf of the base and not a hacker as originally claimed, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Fort Bragg’s account, @FtBraggNC, posted the messages Wednesday while replying publicly to tweets from Twitter user Quinn Finite, a sex worker who posts x-rated content on the social media service.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, an Army corps headquartered at Fort Bragg, said later Wednesday that its Twitter account had been hacked and that it would be offline while an investigation is conducted.

A different explanation for the lewd tweets was given the next day, however.

“This morning, at the initiation of an investigation into yesterday’s incident regarding inappropriate tweets on the Fort Bragg Twitter account, an administrator for the account identified himself as the source of the tweets,” the XVIII Airborne Corps tweeted Thursday. “Appropriate action is underway.

The woman who caught the account administrator’s attention said on Twitter later Wednesday that she had gained an increase in social media followers since the tweets came to light.

She added she was also offering a 50% discount to members of the military who subscribe to her account on OnlyFans, a website where users can pay to access more of the x-rated content she creates.

