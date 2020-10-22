FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 14-year-old intellectually disabled Fall River boy.

First responders were called to the boy’s home on Wednesday morning for reports of an unresponsive male, and found the girlfriend of the victim’s father performing CPR, according to a statement Thursday from the office of Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators found evidence of daily drug abuse by the adults inside the home, and also determined that the teen’s twin brother, who is also intellectually disabled, had been neglected, authorities said.

John Michael Almond, 33, and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Marie Coleman, 26, are scheduled to appear in court Thursday on neglect and drug charges. The neglect charges relate to the surviving brother and not the teen who died, the district attorney’s office said.

It was not clear if they had attorneys.

The investigation into the death remains open and an autopsy is scheduled, authorities said.

