President Trump lashed out at Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden over the border on Thursday, demanding to know “who built the cages” that housed illegal immigrant children during the Obama administration.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, criticized his former boss, President Obama, saying he “made a mistake” in taking too long to tackle immigration.

He said he won’t make the same mistake.

“I’ll be president of the United States, not vice president,” Mr. Biden said.

