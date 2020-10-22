Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden denied Thursday accepting money from “any foreign source,” seeking to bat down allegations of a pay-for-influence scam involving China and his son Hunter Biden.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” said Mr. Biden, then turned the question back to President Trump.

He said the president “paid 50 times the tax in China, has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever. Ever.”

Mr. Trump shot back: “I don’t make money from China. You do.”

Mr. Trump criticized Mr. Biden over emails reportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop about foreign business dealings, with Hunter’s former business associate Tony Bubolinski saying Thursday the former vice president was involved in a deal with a Chinese business.

“All of the emails, the emails, the horrible emails of the kind of money you were raking in, you and your family,” said Mr. Trump. “And Joe, you were vice president when some of this was happening, and it should have never happened.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.