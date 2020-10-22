CHICAGO (AP) -

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose baby died days after being delivered has been arrested, Chicago Police said Thursday.

“Area 2 Detectives currently have a suspect in custody in the connection to the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old female and the subsequent death of her 4-day-old child,” Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. “Detectives are working with the Cook County States Attorney’s Office to secure charges.”

Police have not released any details about the suspect. The announcement that they made an arrest in the shooting death of Stacey Jones, a Cook County probation officer who was eight months pregnant when she was found with two gunshots in her back on the porch of her home on Oct 8. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead a short time later. Her baby was delivered but later died.

Thursday’s announcement that a suspect had been taken into custody came a week after police said they had released from custody a “person of interest.”

