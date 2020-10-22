President Trump announced his intent to nominate Thomas L. Kirsch II for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday to fill the seat left open after Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Her confirmation by the Senate is expected to occur Monday.

Mr. Kirsch currently serves as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana.

He is the only federal circuit court nominee pending, as the GOP-led Senate has quickly moved to fill federal court vacancies under Mr. Trump.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.