Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite accused of acting as a madame for late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, stubbornly refused to answer prosecutors’ questions about whether Epstein sexually abused underage girls and slammed one of his accusers as a liar, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

In a 2016 deposition in connection to a defamation Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre brought against Ms. Maxwell, the longtime Epstein associate stonewalled questions by Ms. Giuffre’s attorneys.

When asked if Epstein sexually abused minors, Ms. Maxwell slams Ms. Giuffree as “an absolute total liar,” then stubbornly refuses to answer the question.

“My only personal knowledge concerns Virginia and everything Virginia has said is an absolute lie, which is why we are in this room,” Ms. Maxwell said. “If you are asking me to testify about things I have no knowledge of other than the police report that you showed me.”

“I am not in a position to make a statement based on that because you are asking me to speculate and I cannot speculate,” she continued.

Lawyers for Ms. Giuffre continue to press Ms. Maxwell on whether she believed Epstein abused underage girls. But attorneys for Ms. Maxwell repeatedly objected, insisting that she answered their questions.

Ms. Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial for allegedly recruiting young girls to be abused by Epstein, remained defiant.

“I can only testify to what [Ms. Giuffre] accused and you guys put in the press for salacious purposes and whatever terrible, inappropriate, unethical and terrible reasons you chose to do that about me and I can testify those are all lies,” she responded.

Later in the deposition, Ms. Maxwell admits that Ms. Giuffre, who at that time went by her maiden name of Roberts, worked for Epstein as a masseuse at age 17. However, she evaded questions on whether she “brought” Ms. Giuffre to Epstein’s house.

“Virginia Roberts held herself out as a masseuse and invited herself to come and give a massage,” Ms. Maxwell said, adding that Ms. Giuffre’s mother drove her to the house.

“She was a masseuse and in the form and as my job, I was to have people who he wanted for various things including massage. She came as a masseuse,” Ms. Maxwell continued.

Ms. Maxwell was also pressed about Epstein’s relationship with President Clinton, who had traveled aboard the billionaire financier’s private plane to his private island.

Although Ms. Maxwell acknowledged that she did fly on a plane with Epstein and Mr. Clinton, she downplayed links between the two. She said she couldn’t recall if they were friendly with each other and wouldn’t characterize their relationship as “friends.”

Most of the 465-page deposition focused on Ms. Giuffre’s claims. Ms. Maxwell repeatedly assailed her accuser throughout her testimony.

Ms. Maxwell described Ms. Giuffre as “an absolute total liar,” saying she lied about multiple things and the sex abuse claims “are just one disgusting thing she added.”

The two-day deposition was ordered to be unsealed by a federal judge earlier this week.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled Tuesday that the public had a right to access the deposition transcript.

Ms. Maxwell’s lawyers had fought to keep the deposition private, arguing it contained “intimate” details about her life and would interfere with her ability to receive a fair trial.

Federal authorities arrested Ms. Maxwell in July, accusing her of recruiting young girls to be sex trafficked by Epstein. She has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Epstein died last year in a New York detention center after being charged with trafficking. His death was ruled a suicide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.