President Trump said Joseph R. Biden’s family members are like a “vacuum cleaner” sucking up money with high-flying overseas business dealings.

“He is the vice president of the United States and his son, his brother, and his other brother are getting rich,” Mr. Trump said at the second presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee. “They’re like a vacuum cleaner. They’re sucking up money every place he goes.”

Mr. Trump tried to press the issue on Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, and Hunter’s overseas business dealings in countries like Ukraine and China - some of which took place while his father was vice president.

Mr. Biden denied that there was anything untoward going on or that his son cashed in via Chinese money.

“There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all this malarkey - he doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues,” Mr. Biden said. “It’s not about his family and my family - it’s about your family, and your family’s hurting badly.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.