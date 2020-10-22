Hunter Biden’s former business partner has come forward to confirm that Joseph R. Biden was involved in a deal and got a cut of the action from China.

Tony Bobulinski, who was the CEO of a firm with Hunter Biden, said in a statement that the elder Mr. Biden is the “Big Guy” reference in his son’s emails and was set to get a 10% cut of the deal.

What’s more, he said the Chinese business, which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, was making “a political or influence investment.”

“It wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” Mr. Bobulinski said in the statement, which was first obtained by The New York Post.

The elder Mr. Biden, who is now the Democratic presidential nominee, was no longer vice president at the time the deal went down. But Mr. Bobulinski’s statement raises red flags about how deeply Joe Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s business while in the Obama administration.

The revelation in the statement contradicts claims by the elder Mr. Biden that he never discussed his son’s high-flying business deals in foreign countries.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial [return on investment]. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment,” Mr. Bobulinski said.

The explosive development in the Hunter Biden scandal landed as Joseph Biden prepares to debate President Trump on Thursday in their second and final face-off before the election in 12 days.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance sent Mr. Bobulinski a request that he provide all documents relating to his business affairs with the Biden family as well as various foreign entities and individuals, he said.

“I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future,” Mr. Bobulinski said in the statement.

He authenticated some of the emails from a laptop computer allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden that was abandoned at a repair shop in Delaware. The computer reportedly was handed over to the FBI and a copy of the hard drive was given to former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who gave the contents to The Post.

An email discussing the China deal appeared to reference the elder Mr. Biden. Mr. Bobulinski confirmed that it died.

“The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother,” he said.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing. I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

