Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden declared in a new interview that the United States of America “was an idea” that “we’ve never lived up to.”

The former vice president made the comments on Brené Brown’s podcast Wednesday while discussing systemic racism in the country and how the Black Lives Matter movement has been reinvigorated since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“I think it’s important we teach history, not in a prescriptive way, from my perspective, but what actually the facts were, without also acknowledging that there’s 400 years of racism in the United States of America. That’s what it is. And it’s able to be fixed,” he said. “And I think most people are starting to step up to it.”

Mr. Biden slammed President Trump’s recently announced “1776 Commission,” created in response to The New York Times’ anti-Trump “1619 Project,” that will promote patriotic education in schools.

“I don’t think he understands what happened in 1776,” Mr. Biden said. “America was an idea, an idea. ‘We hold these truths to be self evident.’ We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.”

Members of Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign blasted the comments.

“Joe Biden’s closing argument is that America has always been a disappointment,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted.

“Where have you been for 47 years? America is the greatest nation in the world. We stand for freedom and opportunity for all. Our nation is filled with strong, innovative and hard-working individuals who love this nation & don’t want to fundamentally transform it,” Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp tweeted.

America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it but we’ve never walked away from it before.https://t.co/VRCnKI0rfQ pic.twitter.com/xLuhhGyJVp — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

