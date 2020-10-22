Joseph R. Biden on Thursday distanced himself from the far-left of the Democratic Party in a very public way in the final debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Countering President Trump’s insistence that Mr. Biden supports the push for socialized health care backed by Sen. Bernard Sanders and other far-left stars, the former vice president said he’s not one of them.

“He’s running against Joe Biden,” Mr. Biden said. “I beat all those other people because I disagreed with them.”

Mr. Biden struggled to energize the liberal base of the party during the Democratic presidential primary, but was able to overcome that challenge.

Questions have since loomed over whether voters from the Sanders wing of the party would rally behind him in the general election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.