President Trump tried to put Joseph R. Biden on the spot about Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deals overseas, but the former vice president quickly changed the subject.

Mr. Trump prodded Mr. Biden to explain his son Hunter’s big-money deals in Russia, Ukraine and China, including new revelations that the elder Mr. Biden allegedly had a stake in the ventures.

“You were vice president when some of this was happening.” Mr. Trump said in the final 2020 debate. “I think you have to clean it up and talk to the American people.”

Mr. Biden said, “I have not taken a penny from a foreign source in my life.”

He then pivoted to questioning why Mr. Trump doesn’t release his income tax returns, saying it was the president who was making money from Russia and China.

“Either release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption,” said Mr. Biden.

The president said it was Mr. Biden and his family that cashed in on their political clout.

“I don’t make money from China. You do. I don’t make money from Ukraine. You do,” he said. “You’re the ‘Big Man.’”

Mr. Trump was referring to newly revealed emails allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that implicates Mr. Biden, who is nicknamed “The Big Guy,” in a deal in China where he was guaranteed a 10% cut.

