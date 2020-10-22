Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden on Thursday insisted that “nothing was unethical” about his son Hunter’s business relationship with a Ukrainian energy company.

President Trump pressed the Democratic nominee about his son’s alleged payments from Russia, but Mr. Biden insisted that rules were not violated.

“I carried out U.S. policy,” Mr. Biden said. “Not one single thing was out of line.”

Mr. Biden’s relationship with Ukraine and Russia has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after Senate Republicans said in a recent report that his son Hunter’s appointment to the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma may have posed a conflict of interest.

The report did not present substantial evidence that the appointment influenced U.S. policy.

A recent article by the New York Post highlighted messaging between Hunter Biden and Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board in which Mr. Pozharskyi applauds Hunter “for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and [spend] some time together. It’s [really] an honor and pleasure.”

During the final presidential debate, the former vice president insisted that his son “has not made money” from the agreement.

“No one said anything he did was wrong in Ukraine,” Mr. Biden said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.