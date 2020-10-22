Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden says that if elected, he plans to set up a bipartisan commission of scholars and experts to talk about overhauls to the U.S. court system and report back to him in six months.

“It’s getting out of whack — the way in which it’s being handled, and it’s not about court-packing,” Mr. Biden said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a clip released Thursday. “There’s a number of other things that our constitutional scholars have debated, and I’ve looked to see what recommendations that commission might make.”

Asked whether he would study the issue of packing the court, or adding seats to the U.S. Supreme Court, he said there are a number of alternatives that go “well beyond packing.”

“The last thing we need to do is turn the Supreme Court into just a political football, whoever has the most votes gets whatever they want,” he said. “Presidents come and go. Supreme Court justices stay for generations.”

Mr. Biden has repeatedly declined to say whether he would support an effort, pushed by liberals, to add seats to the Supreme Court if Republicans confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election and Democrats control Washington next year.

The former vice president has allowed that he’s “not a fan” of court-packing and suggested he could make his position known in the coming days depending on how Judge Barrett’s confirmation goes.

