Joseph R. Biden said Thursday that President Trump is “very confused” and thinks he’s running against one of Mr. Biden’s more liberal 2020 Democratic rivals.

“He’s a very confused guy - he thinks he’s running against somebody else,” Mr. Biden said at the second presidential debate after Mr. Trump said the former vice president wants “socialized medicine.”

Mr. Trump’s team frequently portrays the 77-year-old Mr. Biden as a mealy-mouthed, fumbling candidate who’s lost his fastball.

“What I’m going to do is pass Obamacare with a public option,” Mr. Biden said, nicknaming it “Bidencare.” “The fact that there’s a public option, that people can choose - that makes it a socialist plan?”

