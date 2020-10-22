Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden on Thursday threatened to fly U.S. bombers through the South China Sea if Beijing establishes no-fly-zones throughout the disputed territory.

During Thursday’s final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, Mr. Biden insisted that he would “make China abide by international rules” and accused his Republican rival, President Trump, of taking a relaxed approach to China’s government.

“[Chinese President Xi Jinping] set up an air identification system,” Mr. Biden said, referring to a system set up to cover the South China Sea.

“We’ll fly through them,” he added, saying he would fly Boeing-made B-52 bombers through the area.

“China would have to play by the rules internationally as well,” Mr. Biden continued when asked how he would respond to increasing pressure from Beijing.

